Margin pressures are challenging Brick & Mortar retailers like no other time in history.
Simply automating the current processes without changing the intelligence behind decision making will continue to leave Brick & Mortar retailers at great competitive risk from internet retailers who use AI as a key input to merchandise planning and decision making.
Using the Halo Effect in all aspects of merchandise planning ensures that retailers will maximize profit and meet the needs of their customers.
What is the Halo Effect and how does consumer behaviour inform it?
The financial impact of optimizing merchandising planning by incorporating the Halo Effect.
Why automation and AI is necessary to maximize the potential of the Halo Effect.